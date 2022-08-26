Judge Needs Answers in SD County Voting Rights Suit

By Faith Williams (August 26, 2022, 6:28 PM EDT) -- A federal judge told a South Dakota County and a Native American tribe they have until Monday to come back with answers to six questions he has in an ongoing suit alleging Lyman County's electoral map violates the federal Voting Rights Act. U.S. District Judge Roberto A. Lange's questions, outlined in a Wednesday order, deal with such issues as whether the vendor that prints ballots and the software used in elections can accommodate certain ballot changes and if there's enough time before the November election to switch to a two-district system sought by the Lower Brule Sioux Tribe. Judge Lange said...

