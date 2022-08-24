What To Watch In Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson's First Term

By Jimmy Hoover (August 24, 2022, 9:46 PM EDT) -- Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson has spent nearly a decade on the federal bench, but only a short portion of that was as a member of an appellate court. With so many unknowns about her approach to the job, U.S. Supreme Court practitioners tell Law360 what they will be watching for in her debut term beginning in October. Justice Jackson is not expected to shift the balance of the court like Justice Amy Coney Barrett did when she replaced the late liberal icon Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Justice Jackson took over the job of associate justice from the jurist for whom she...

