Conn. Atty Faces Interim Suspension For Ethics Violations

By Christine DeRosa (August 23, 2022, 4:41 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut attorney is facing possible interim suspension after the state's grievance committee found she violated various ethics rules with multiple clients. The Statewide Grievance Committee referred Alisha Mathers to the state's Superior Court in May following one complaint that she took on an incarcerated client she could not represent, and another that she did not ask permission to withdraw her representation from another client. A remote hearing before Superior Court in Hartford regarding Mathers' possible interim suspension is scheduled for Aug. 31. Mathers, who was admitted to the state bar in 2007, has been reprimanded four times by the committee....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS