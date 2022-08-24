Surety Co. Says Feds Took Too Long To Collect Garlic Duties

By Jennifer Doherty (August 23, 2022, 6:12 PM EDT) -- An insurer that covered Chinese garlic imports in 2004 is calling on the U.S. Court of International Trade to toss an enforcement action over unpaid duties, arguing that the government took too long to demand its $50,000 payment. The government was statutorily barred from launching claims for unpaid anti-dumping and countervailing duties on raw garlic from China six years after the imports were deemed liquidated in 2006 — a deadline U.S. Customs and Border Protection was well past when it issued its first bill for the imports in 2014, according to Aegis Security Insurance Co. That delay became ever more unreasonable,...

