Judge Unsure Delivery App Buyk Can Pay Ch. 11 Case Costs

By Rick Archer (August 23, 2022, 3:52 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy judge Tuesday told grocery delivery app Buyk Corp. he was less than fully confident in its ability to pay its post-bankruptcy bills despite its assurances it will file a Chapter 11 plan within weeks that will fully satisfy those claims. At a hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Michael Wiles said while concerns expressed by the U.S. Trustee's Office and Buyk's landlords about the company's ability to pay its bankruptcy expenses were "vague," he was uncomfortable enough to trim back Buyk's request to make an immediate payment to its lawyers. He granted the motion, but for only 60% of the...

