Celsius Says Ex-Biz Partner Stole Millions In Crypto

By Katryna Perera (August 23, 2022, 7:16 PM EDT) -- Cryptocurrency lending company Celsius Network Ltd. filed an adversary action Tuesday in New York bankruptcy court accusing a former business partner, who had sued it last month, of stealing millions of dollars' worth of its cryptocurrency. Celsius filed the complaint against KeyFi Inc. and its CEO, Jason Stone, following a suit KeyFi had filed in July in New York state court accusing Celsius of running a Ponzi scheme before it froze customer withdrawals amid a crypto market downturn. New York-based KeyFi had alleged in its suit that London-based Celsius and its Hoboken, New Jersey-based subsidiary Celsius KeyFi LLC refused to honor contractual obligations to pay KeyFi...

