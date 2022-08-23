Commerce Adds 7 More Chinese Cos. To Export Blacklist

By Rae Ann Varona (August 23, 2022, 7:26 PM EDT) -- Seven Chinese aerospace and technology entities face severe access restrictions to U.S. goods and technologies after the U.S. Commerce Department on Tuesday blacklisted them for being involved in activities "contrary" to national security and foreign policy interests. Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security said in a press release that the entities — in this case a mix of companies and research institutions — were added to its Entity List for acquiring or trying to acquire items originating from the U.S. to support China's military modernization efforts. Adding them to the list restricts their access to such commodities, software and technologies, according...

