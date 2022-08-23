10th Circ. Restores Ex-Worker's Insurance Co. Reprisal Suit

By Grace Elletson (August 23, 2022, 6:47 PM EDT) -- A Tenth Circuit panel found Tuesday that a Black employee sufficiently alleged she was subjected to pervasive sexual and racial hostility at a life insurance company that eventually forced her out of the business, reversing in part a lower court's decision to entirely dismiss the suit. While the appellate panel found that the lower court correctly dismissed La'Tonya Ford's discrimination claims against Jackson National Life Insurance, it reinstated her retaliation, hostile work environment and constructive discharge claims after finding she put forward enough evidence to support them. "The evidence supports Ford's assertion that she would never be promoted — no matter...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS