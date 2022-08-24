2 Suits Claim Insurer Misrepresented Hurricane Damage

By Alex Schuman (August 24, 2022, 10:47 AM EDT) -- Two Louisiana property owners claim to have hired insurance adjusters that found "significantly more damage" caused by Hurricane Laura and Hurricane Delta than what Scottsdale Insurance Co. documented, according to lawsuits filed in federal court Tuesday. WWS Holdings LLC, which owns a commercial property in Sulphur, Louisiana, and Four-O LLC, which owns a commercial property in Lake Charles, Louisiana, filed separate lawsuits against Scottsdale Insurance in the Western District of Louisiana for allegedly failing to cover damages caused by the two hurricanes. Both businesses claim Scottsdale Insurance, owned by Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co., misrepresented the property damage suffered as a result...

