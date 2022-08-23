Stewarts' Revenue Exceeds £100M In Latest Financial Results

By Ashish Sareen (August 23, 2022, 6:26 PM BST) -- U.K. litigation boutique Stewarts Law LLP said Tuesday that it had more than £100 million ($118.7 million) in revenue and saw its net profit almost double over the last year. The litigation firm's revenue increased 43% from £79.7 million to £114 million for the financial year ending April 30, and its net profit soared 93% to £58.1 million. Revenue has increased by almost 83% over the past four years, Stewarts Law said. Profit per equity partner — another measure of the financial health of a law firm — surged 86% from £1.48 million reported last year to £2.74 million this year....

