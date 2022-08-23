Grid Operator Eats $178M Loss With FERC Enforcement Deal

By Keith Goldberg (August 23, 2022, 7:08 PM EDT) -- The nation's largest regional grid operator is stuck with almost $178 million in losses from alleged market manipulation after the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission settled an enforcement case for a fraction of what it had sought. PJM Interconnection is recouping just $1.375 million from GreenHat Energy LLC in a pair of settlement agreements resolving claims that it manipulated the grid operator's electricity markets with financially unsupportable trading activity that eventually forced other PJM market participants to absorb $179 million in losses when GreenHat defaulted on its obligations. After GreenHat's 2018 default and subsequent FERC investigation, the agency called for $229 million...

