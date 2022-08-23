NY Court Revives Early Lysol Price-Gouging Case

By Bryan Koenig (August 23, 2022, 6:40 PM EDT) -- One of the New York attorney general's earliest setbacks against alleged pandemic-related price-gouging was reversed Tuesday when a state appellate court revived a case against a wholesaler accused of doubling the price of some Lysol disinfectant spray cans. The First Judicial Department's four-judge panel concluded that New York Attorney General Letitia James's office had made a face-value case that Quality King Distributors Inc. "sold the Lysol product at unconscionably excessive prices on at least several occasions," rejecting lower court findings that price-gouging accusations were undone by the fact that the defendant didn't hike prices universally. Pegging prices before and after Feb....

