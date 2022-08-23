UK Probing Libel Lawyers' Tactics After Threat To Tax Pro

By Matt Thompson (August 23, 2022, 6:13 PM EDT) -- An English legal regulator said it is examining aggressive and misleading language by libel lawyers discouraging criticism of public figures after a tax practitioner said British Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi used such tactics against him, according to correspondence published Tuesday. An email from the Solicitors Regulation Authority to Dan Neidle, the former head of Clifford Chance's tax practice, sent Friday said the use of misleading privacy or nonprejudice labels that carry no legal weight is an issue it is examining in the context of anti-SLAPP guidance. Measures against SLAPP, or "strategic lawsuits against public participation," take aim at the use of legal action by...

