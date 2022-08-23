Whistleblower Claims Rattle Twitter's Bid To Force Musk Deal

By Jeff Montgomery (August 23, 2022, 7:46 PM EDT) -- A former Twitter security chief's newly revealed whistleblower claims of "egregious" security deficiencies and misleading reports on nonrevenue-generating spam and "bot" traffic threaten to hobble the social media giant's suit to force Elon Musk to close a $44 billion take-private deal, experts told Law360. Several law professors and attorneys around the country who are familiar with the case said Tuesday that the allegations by Peiter "Mudge" Zatko could create pressure to delay a five-day trial now scheduled for Oct. 17, while also strengthening, at least for now, Musk's argument for terminating his $54.20 per share contract to buy the company....

