Ex-USPS Worker Asks Justices To Rethink Religious Bias Test

By Abby Wargo (August 23, 2022, 7:41 PM EDT) -- A Christian ex-mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service filed a petition Tuesday with the U.S. Supreme Court challenging the Third Circuit's ruling that he wasn't unlawfully disciplined for missing work on Sundays because his repeated absences burdened his colleagues, saying an accommodation wouldn't be an undue hardship for the USPS. Gerald Groff filed a petition for writ of certiorari asking the high court to revisit the Third Circuit's April 2021 split summary judgment ruling in favor of the Postal Service. In the petition, Groff said the case hinges on the issue of undue hardship, citing U.S. Circuit Judge Thomas M....

