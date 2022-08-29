Formulation Patent Strategies Carry Untapped Potential

By Tamsen Barrett (August 29, 2022, 2:36 PM EDT) -- I have been a patent attorney for more than 15 years, and much of that time has been spent refining techniques for protecting clients' innovations and businesses through formulation patents, aka, patents that focus on the combination of commercially available ingredients formulated in a novel and inventive manner. The phrase "formulation patents" probably brings to mind personal care products like lotions, creams, mascaras and shampoos. These are all great examples. However, patent practitioners are not using these strategies more broadly. They should be. These strategies can extend to a much broader range of inventions. Vaccine and other pharmaceutical delivery systems? Yep!...

