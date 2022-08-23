6th Circ. Won't Save Immunity Defense In ACT Copyright Row

By Jasmin Jackson (August 23, 2022, 6:41 PM EDT) -- A Sixth Circuit panel on Tuesday backed a lower court's decision to strike down an e-learning company's immunity defense in a rival's copyright suit over workplace assessment descriptions, agreeing that the defense was raised too late. The three-judge panel's published opinion affirms a Tennessee federal judge's ruling that blocks government contractor Worldwide Interactive Network from using a qualified immunity defense in competitor ACT Inc.'s copyright suit accusing Worldwide Interactive of infringing workplace skill descriptions. The panel concurred that Worldwide Interactive forfeited the defense since it wasn't raised until ACT filed an amended complaint years into the litigation. According to the opinion,...

