Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

6th Circ. Won't Save Immunity Defense In ACT Copyright Row

By Jasmin Jackson (August 23, 2022, 6:41 PM EDT) -- A Sixth Circuit panel on Tuesday backed a lower court's decision to strike down an e-learning company's immunity defense in a rival's copyright suit over workplace assessment descriptions, agreeing that the defense was raised too late.

The three-judge panel's published opinion affirms a Tennessee federal judge's ruling that blocks government contractor Worldwide Interactive Network from using a qualified immunity defense in competitor ACT Inc.'s copyright suit accusing Worldwide Interactive of infringing workplace skill descriptions. The panel concurred that Worldwide Interactive forfeited the defense since it wasn't raised until ACT filed an amended complaint years into the litigation.

According to the opinion,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!