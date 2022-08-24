Walmart Kicks Patent Suit Over Magic Dirt To The Curb

By Andrew Karpan (August 24, 2022, 8:41 PM EDT) -- An Arkansas federal judge has buried a company's allegations of patent infringement involving eco-friendly potting soil against Walmart and a brand it sold called Magic Dirt. Over four years into a legal campaign by Michigan outfit CCD Holdings, which says it invented a new kind of fibrous compound, U.S. District Judge James M. Moody Jr. ruled Tuesday that the fibers used in Magic Dirt-brand products do not actually do the things described in three patents that CCD owns. Walmart's lawyers had framed some of their defense against the infringement allegations by citing language in a patent that Arkansas-based Magic Dirt LLC had licensed that was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS