Fla. Judge Tells Trump To Substantiate Special Master Bid

By Carolina Bolado (August 23, 2022, 8:24 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge ordered former President Donald Trump on Tuesday to back up his request for a third-party special master to oversee the FBI's review of documents seized from Mar-a-Lago by explaining how the court has jurisdiction and exactly what kind of relief is being sought. In a docket order, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon gave Trump until Friday to supplement his motion with the requisite legal underpinnings that would typically accompany it, including any injunctive relief and the legal basis for it. The supplement needs to explain the asserted basis for the court's jurisdiction, the exact relief he is...

