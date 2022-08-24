Calif. Bank's Bid For Poaching Suit Coverage Partially Tossed

By Daniel Tay (August 24, 2022, 6:59 PM EDT) -- A California federal court threw out a bank's bid to have its insurer contemporaneously reimburse it for expenses in underlying litigation stemming from alleged employee poaching but said the request could be included as an alternative remedy to a separate claim. The court on Tuesday granted Everest National Insurance's request to dismiss Bank of Southern California's claim against it for specific performance, which sought to have the insurer contemporaneously cover the bank's expenses stemming from a lawsuit brought against it by PacWest Bancorp. Under California law, specific performance is not a standalone claim and is instead a remedy for a breach...

