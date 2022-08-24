TracFone Wireless Senior Executive Joins Verrill Dana In DC

By Jack Rodgers (August 24, 2022, 1:11 PM EDT) -- The former government affairs liaison for TracFone Wireless has left his role after more than eight years to join Verrill Dana LLP's telecommunications practice, the firm said Tuesday. Mark Rubin joins the firm as a counsel, with over two decades of experience working with telecommunications, the firm said. He spent over eight years as the government liaison between TracFone Wireless and the House of Representatives, the Federal Communications Commission and other government agencies, according to his LinkedIn profile. In that role, Rubin also helped TracFone, which was acquired by Verizon Wireless in 2021, implement and lead regulatory advocacy for a number...

