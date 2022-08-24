11th Circ. Says FDA Must Weigh Youth Vape Restriction Plans

By Lauren Berg (August 23, 2022, 11:10 PM EDT) -- A split Eleventh Circuit on Tuesday told the U.S. Food and Drug Administration it shouldn't have denied several e-cigarette companies' applications to sell flavored tobacco products without first taking a look at their marketing and sales plans designed to minimize youth exposure and access. The panel majority sent the applications back to the FDA, saying in a 35-page opinion that the agency failed to consider the companies' plans to restrict underage access to their products, and rejected its "excuse" that it wasn't aware of access restrictions that have been successful at decreasing the ability of minors to buy e-cigarettes. "But this...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS