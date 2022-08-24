Howard Kennedy Hits £60M Revenue For First Time

By Ashish Sareen (August 24, 2022, 12:40 PM BST) -- Howard Kennedy LLP said on Wednesday that it has hit £60 million ($70.7 million) in revenue for the first time, driven by a double-digit increase in activity in the U.K. law firm's corporate, real estate, construction and white-collar practices. The London-based law firm has said that it has broken through the £60 million revenue marker for the first time, as it eyes further growth. (iStock.com/Poohz) Turnover increased by 6.3%, up from £56.9 million to £60.5 million in the financial year ending April 30, the London-based firm said. "Growing our revenue is important, as it enables us to invest in our people, technology...

