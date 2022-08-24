McDermott Adds Litigation Duo From Paul Hastings In London

By Tom Fish (August 24, 2022, 6:55 PM BST) -- McDermott Will & Emery LLP has hired a pair of litigation specialists from Paul Hastings LLP, for the firm's dispute resolution practice in London. Partner Jack Thorne and associate Alison Morris, who started work at McDermott on Monday, both said the strength of the firm's international dispute resolution practice and its career development made the move an easy decision. "The firm has had a lot of success in London. And so what was also really attractive to me was its desire to continue to invest in its disputes offering and building it out in both London and globally in order to...

