Another Lebanese Bank Sued For Refusing To Transfer Funds

By Alex Baldwin (August 30, 2022, 4:02 PM BST) -- A British national has sued Bank Audi for failing to transfer more than £1 million ($1.17 million) to his HSBC account in the U.K., marking the latest claim against a Lebanese lender for failing to fulfill transfers during the country's financial crisis. Bernard Nassif said in a High Court claim that was recently made public that the bank has yet to make the transfer despite repeated requests since 2019. He added that the lender has even canceled checks for nearly £960,000 and just over €238,000 ($238,600), which he was asked to fly to Lebanon to collect. This breaches the bank's service...

