Taylor Wessing Sued For 'Negligent' PPE Import Advice

By Sophia Dourou (August 25, 2022, 4:06 PM BST) -- A British construction company is suing Taylor Wessing for £3.19 million ($3.78 million), accusing the law firm of botching the import of millions of face masks at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. AB Group Ltd. has accused Taylor Wessing LLP of professional negligence, saying in a High Court claim that the law firm gave it bad advice on how to ensure that medical masks manufactured in China could be legally imported and sold in the U.K. Taylor Wessing, which presented itself as an expert on the Chinese market and the import of medical products, failed to ensure that the independent...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS