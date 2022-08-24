Cooley-Led Carbon Direct Closes $60M Series A Funding

By Renee Hickman (August 24, 2022, 8:05 PM EDT) -- Carbon Direct, a carbon management platform and software provider, announced on Wednesday that it had closed its Series A funding round at $60 million, with guidance from Cooley LLP. The funding round was led by Decarbonization Partners, a partnership between Temasek and BlackRock, as well as Quantum Energy Partners, according to a statement. Carbon Direct says it enables organizations to turn "carbon science into climate action" via an end-to-end carbon management platform, through which they can measure, reduce, and remove their carbon emissions, according to the Wednesday statement. "Without scientific expertise, carbon commitments will have far less impact than they could,"...

