Calif. Gov. Opposes High Court Review Of Trial Video Dispute

By James Arkin (August 24, 2022, 4:56 PM EDT) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom and other state officials argued in a brief Wednesday that the Supreme Court should reject a petition challenging a divided Ninth Circuit ruling that allows the public release of a video recording of the historic 2010 federal court trial that overturned a state ballot initiative banning same-sex marriage. Proponents of the ballot initiative who defended it in that case asked the high court in March to overturn the circuit court ruling and keep the video of the trial sealed. Advocates for same-sex marriage, who successfully challenged the ban, argued in an opposition brief in June that the...

