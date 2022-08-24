TCT Mobile Gets Claims In USB Charging IP Axed At PTAB

By Adam Lidgett (August 24, 2022, 8:26 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has invalidated various claims in a patent on charging a mobile device by way of a USB connector, finding that they were too obvious to warrant patent protection. A three-judge panel of the PTAB on Tuesday said a company called TCT Mobile was able to show that four of the challenged claims at issue in the patent — owned by another company called Fundamental Innovation Systems International LLC — were not patentable. The panel said the four claims challenged in the inter partes review were obvious in light of an unexamined Japanese patent application, referred to as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS