Penn State Vice President, General Counsel To Resign

By James Boyle (August 25, 2022, 2:17 PM EDT) -- Penn State University will begin the search for a new general counsel next year after this week's announcement that its current general counsel is stepping down at the end of September. Stephen Dunham announced Monday his resignation as vice president and general counsel at Penn State, effective Sept. 30. According to the statement from the university, Dunham will transition into a new role at Penn State's Office of General Counsel through spring 2023. He will also keep his faculty position at Penn State Law through the spring, teaching a course on professional ethics. "It's been an honor to serve the Penn...

