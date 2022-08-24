Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Revlon Minority Shareholders Denied Committee In Ch. 11

By Vince Sullivan (August 24, 2022, 5:02 PM EDT) -- A group of minority shareholders of cosmetics maker Revlon Inc. lost its bid Wednesday to have an official committee of equity holders appointed in the Chapter 11 case after a New York bankruptcy judge said there are other entities representing the interests of shareholders.

During a virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David S. Jones denied the motion without prejudice, saying that under current circumstances the minority shareholders holding about 15% of the company's equity will be adequately represented by the unsecured creditors committee and the majority shareholder, both of which have an interest in ensuring Revlon's value is maximized.

