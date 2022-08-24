Kellogg Appoints Its Legal Chief As CEO Of Cereal Spinoff

By Sue Reisinger (August 24, 2022, 4:50 PM EDT) -- Kellogg Co. said Wednesday it will appoint its current chief legal officer, Gary Pilnick, as the CEO of its cereal business, which will be spun off by next June. Kellogg plans to separate three of its businesses: Global Snacking Co., North America Cereal Co. and Plant Co. The North America Cereal Co. will operate in the U.S., Canada and the Caribbean with a portfolio of well-known brands, including Kellogg's Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops, Rice Krispies and Corn Flakes. Pilnick could not immediately be reached for comment. "I am thrilled to announce the first key appointments to the future leadership team of...

