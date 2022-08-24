Sen. Graham, Gov. Kemp Fight Ga. Election Probe Subpoenas

By Kelcey Caulder (August 24, 2022, 8:13 PM EDT) -- U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham on Wednesday doubled down on his bid to bar all questioning of him before a Georgia grand jury investigating alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election results, while the prosecutor behind the investigation fights to enforce a subpoena of the state's governor. On the heels of the Eleventh Circuit's granting Graham a temporary reprieve from appearing before the grand jury, the Republican senator from South Carolina told a federal court that it should bar a grand jury's questioning of him "on all the topics" sought by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. The Eleventh Circuit had ordered U.S....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS