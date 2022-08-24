Trio Found Guilty Of Human Trafficking In South Wales

By Ashish Sareen (August 24, 2022, 6:20 PM BST) -- A Welsh jury found three people guilty on Wednesday of exploiting and abusing a vulnerable individual working at a poultry factory in South Wales. The Newport Crown Court remanded Normunds Freibergs and his accomplices Jacobus Stankevicius and Ruta Stankeviciene to custody following the verdict under the U.K.'s modern slavery laws and will be sentenced later in the year. The Crown Prosecution Service had accused the trio of forcing a Latvian national to work to pay off a growing debt while taking his wages and beating him. The three individuals had been arrested in October 2018 following a sting operation carried out...

