Ex-SEC Chair Clayton Agrees To Advise Another Crypto Firm

By Jessica Corso (August 24, 2022, 3:28 PM EDT) -- Electric Capital, a company that recently raised $1 billion to finance cryptocurrency and blockchain-based startups, announced on Wednesday that former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Jay Clayton has joined the company as an adviser alongside a former Federal Reserve Board member and a Meta executive. Clayton left the SEC at the end of 2020 following a roughly three-and-a-half-year stint running the agency under the appointment of former President Donald Trump. Since then, he has returned to his former law firm of Sullivan & Cromwell LLP as of counsel and a senior policy adviser and agreed to advise at least two...

