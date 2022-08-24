Shkreli Atty's Retirement Cash Is Fair Game, 2nd Circ. Says

By Stewart Bishop (August 24, 2022, 5:58 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Wednesday said former Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP partner Evan Greebel's retirement funds can be used to satisfy a $10.4 million restitution order, but remanded the case for a lower court to consider the tax implications for the onetime lawyer to Martin Shkreli. Greebel, ever the grim BigLaw tale, was convicted at trial in 2017 for helping his notorious client plunder funds from Retrophin Inc. to satisfy Shkreli's hedge fund debts, as well as for manipulating the stock price of the Shkreli-founded drugmaker now known as Travere Therapeutics. U.S. District Judge Kiyo Matsumoto sentenced Greebel to 18 months in...

