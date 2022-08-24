Ex-Fundraising Exec Hits Rutgers With Racial Bias Suit

By Abby Wargo (August 24, 2022, 7:17 PM EDT) -- A Black former associate vice president for Rutgers University Foundation sued the foundation in New Jersey state court, alleging that the university's fundraising arm fired her for complaining about racist treatment at work. Ashaki Charles filed a complaint Tuesday alleging that Rutgers University Foundation retaliated against her for reporting racist comments by co-workers and higher-ups in violation of the New Jersey Law Against Discrimination. Charles began working for Rutgers as its associate vice president of development for biomedical and health sciences in February 2019. Shortly after, she said her supervisor asked her to manage two of her direct reports, both white women, who...

