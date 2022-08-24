Musk Seeks Fuller Twitter Traffic Data In $44B Buyout Fight

By Jeff Montgomery (August 24, 2022, 6:56 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for Elon Musk urged Delaware's chancellor on Wednesday to compel Twitter's release of more data about its revenue-producing traffic and user estimates, accusing the social media giant of fielding a "trust us" shield as it seeks to enforce the Tesla CEO's $44 billion take-private agreement. During an afternoon argument in Wilmington, Musk's counsel Alex Spiro of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP told Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick that Twitter had refused requests for more details about calculations of "spam" traffic and "monetizable" daily actual users, amid criticism that methods central to calculating the company's value and revenues are murky...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS