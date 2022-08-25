University Nonprofits Fight Insurer's Bid To Toss Virus Row

By Riley Murdock (August 25, 2022, 9:10 PM EDT) -- Two nonprofits that own housing at Indiana University of Pennsylvania pushed back on Utica National Insurance Group's attempt to toss their COVID-19 coverage suit, arguing their claims fall outside a virus exclusion and are sufficient to survive dismissal. The Foundation for Indiana University of Pennsylvania and Residential Revival Indiana, which own four dormitories on the university's campus, said Tuesday a Keystone State federal court should reject Utica's motion to dismiss because its policy doesn't define "direct physical loss of or damage to" property. The court can reasonably interpret that losing use of the university's dorms due to government shutdown orders qualifies as...

