Ex-Better Homes Real Estate Broker Wants Noncompete Nixed

By Hayley Fowler (August 24, 2022, 3:36 PM EDT) -- A former broker and manager for Better Homes and Garden Real Estate has asked a North Carolina state court judge to toss the company's lawsuit alleging she violated a noncompete clause in her contract by joining a competitor, saying the agreement isn't valid. Better Homes had accused onetime broker Shannon Marie Brien of breaking contract by joining another real estate agency with a similar business model. But in a memo supporting her motion to dismiss Monday, Brien argued the noncompete agreement she signed makes no mention of business models. Instead, she said the clause bars her from working for any company...

