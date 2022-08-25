SoCal Edison Seeks Coverage For LA Wildfire Suits

By Josh Liberatore (August 25, 2022, 3:32 PM EDT) -- Southern California Edison Co. is entitled to insurance coverage for two dozen underlying actions alleging that it contributed to the Bobcat wildfire that swept through Los Angeles County in 2020, the utility company argued in a suit removed to California federal court this week. In a complaint filed earlier this month and removed Tuesday, SoCal Edison said Greenwich Insurance Co. must defend it from the underlying suits under a commercial general liability policy the insurer issued to Utility Tree Service LLC. SoCal Edison said it hired UTS to provide vegetation services in the Angeles National Forest, where the fire started....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS