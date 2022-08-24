Ill. Trader Pays $100K CFTC Fine In Gas Market Spoofing Case

By Daniel Ducassi (August 24, 2022, 7:02 PM EDT) -- A Chicago trader agreed to pay $100,000 in civil penalties to settle claims from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission that he illegally spoofed the natural gas futures market, the agency announced Wednesday. The commission additionally suspended trader Eric Schwartz from commodity trading for four months. The CFTC found that between April 2020 and at least July 2020, Schwartz placed multiple futures orders for natural gas and gasoline blending components on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange that he never intended to fill in violation of the Commodity Exchange Act. Schwartz would typically place a small order that he actually wanted to be...

