K&L Gates Adds Food Regulatory Expert To SF Office

By James Boyle (August 24, 2022, 4:15 PM EDT) -- K&L Gates LLP has expanded its San Francisco office with the addition of a regulatory attorney from Keller and Heckman LLP to its food and beverage practice groups. Natalie Rainer, whose expertise deals closely with U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulations, joined K&L Gates in San Francisco as a partner in the health care and FDA, and food and beverage industry groups, the firm announced Wednesday. Rainer made the move after growing her practice at Keller and Heckman for more than 15 years. "We're excited to welcome Natalie to the firm," said Matt Mangan, managing partner of K&L Gates' San Francisco...

