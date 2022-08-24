5 Conn. Men Charged With Running Stolen Car Part Ring

By Elliot Weld (August 24, 2022, 4:47 PM EDT) -- Five Hartford, Connecticut-area men have been charged with running an operation to steal catalytic converters from certain types of vehicles and sell them for close to a million dollars. According to an indictment unsealed Wednesday, Alexander Kolitsas, who owned a business known as Downpipe Depot & Recycling in East Hartford, and one of his employees, Bryant Bermudez, purchased catalytic converters from a ring of alleged thieves, including Roberto Alicea, Francisco Ayala and Theodore Roosevelt Owens. Each of them are charged with conspiracy to transport stolen property and interstate transportation of stolen property. Kolitsas is also charged with one count of promotional...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS