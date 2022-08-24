NY Pot Regulators Announce Caps On Retail Licenses

By Sam Reisman (August 24, 2022, 4:55 PM EDT) -- New York state cannabis regulators on Wednesday identified 150 as the number of conditional marijuana retail licenses that it will award in its first round of licensing, with limits placed on regions based on their population size. The announcement was timed one day before the Office of Cannabis Management is set to begin accepting applications on Thursday for the first tranche of conditional adult-use retail dispensary licenses. The per-region license maximums are tied to the area's population. Seventy of the state's first 150 retail licenses are expected to go to New York City, with 22 in Manhattan, 19 in Brooklyn, 16...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS