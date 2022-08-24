Claims Court Tosses DHS Agents' Bid For Training Course OT

By Caleb Drickey (August 24, 2022, 9:45 PM EDT) -- A judge from the U.S. Court of Federal Claims tossed two U.S. Department of Homeland Security agents' proposed class action alleging unpaid overtime, ruling that federal criminal investigators have no right to time and a half overtime pay while undergoing mandatory law enforcement training. Judge Thompson M. Dietz found Tuesday that the Law Enforcement Availability Pay Act allows criminal investigators to receive only a 25% salary enhancement called availability pay, not time and half overtime premiums, for scheduled overtime they incurred while attending a training course. "If the overtime work at issue in this case did not consist of training, plaintiffs would be entitled...

