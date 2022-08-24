Energy Cos. Insist Justices Can Review Climate Suit Remand

By Keith Goldberg (August 24, 2022, 6:32 PM EDT) -- Colorado local governments can't rebut the clear conflict between the Tenth Circuit's remand of their climate change lawsuit to state court and a Second Circuit ruling that such cases are a federal matter, ExxonMobil and Suncor Energy told the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday. ExxonMobil Corp. and Suncor Energy Inc. want the justices to review and overturn the Tenth Circuit's ruling that the suit lodged by the city and county of Boulder, Colorado, seeking to put the companies on the hook for climate-related infrastructure belongs in state court. The core argument of Exxon and Suncor's petition for writ of certiorari is...

