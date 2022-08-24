Mitsubishi Can't Ditch Gender Bias Suit Over Forged Doc

By Ryan Boysen (August 24, 2022, 4:28 PM EDT) -- Mitsubishi Chemical can't shut down a former in-house attorney's gender discrimination suit over claims that she forged and backdated a note, a New York federal court ruled Wednesday, saying the allegations haven't been proven and wouldn't warrant such an "extreme" level of punishment if they are. In a five-page order, U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman said Mitsubishi Chemical's request to dismiss the suit over the allegedly forged note is far too big of an ask given the minor role it's played in the case. If Mitsubishi Chemical can ultimately prove the note was forged, Judge Furman said he'd consider imposing...

