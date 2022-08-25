'Psychological Autopsy' Not Privileged in Pa. Suicide Suit

By P.J. D'Annunzio (August 25, 2022, 4:33 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Superior Court ruled in a precedential opinion that an inmate's "psychological autopsy" is discoverable in a lawsuit against the correctional facility where he died by suicide, rejecting the prison company's argument that the document was privileged. A three-judge panel on Wednesday ruled that the Peer Review Protection Act did not apply to the psychological report made by prison staff in the wake of inmate Nick-A-Leen Bishop Williams' suicide in a cell at the George W. Hill Correctional Facility, a private facility operated by defendant The GEO Group Inc. The GEO Group had argued that the act applied because it was...

