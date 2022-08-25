NY Pot Regulators Tout Retail Plan As Model For Other States

By Sam Reisman (August 25, 2022, 5:43 PM EDT) -- New York State cannabis regulators on Thursday kicked off the application window for the state's first recreational marijuana retailers, highlighting what they described as a novel initiative for social equity applicants that could serve as an example for other states. Regulators and other stakeholders pointed to New York's plan to award the first round of 150 retail dispensary licenses to those directly affected by cannabis prohibition and provide them with the financial and logistical resources to open their licensed businesses. Damian Fagon, chief equity officer of the Office of Cannabis Management, drew a distinction between New York's approach and the path...

